US Bancorp DE Buys 3,150 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 272.4% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IXN opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $60.90.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.