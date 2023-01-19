US Bancorp DE Buys Shares of 26,167 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campion Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $62.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.846 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

