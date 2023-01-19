US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 277.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000.

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $67.08 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $62.22 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

