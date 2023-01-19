US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Baidu by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $8,776,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Baidu by 11.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 14.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $125.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average is $120.46. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $171.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baidu Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.89.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

