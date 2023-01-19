US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,968,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,164,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 357,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $219.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.38 and a 200 day moving average of $229.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $177.20 and a one year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Articles

