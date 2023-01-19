US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 785.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 333.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWX opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

