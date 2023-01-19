US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 45.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries stock opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.42.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

