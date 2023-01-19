US Bancorp DE Has $1.01 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

