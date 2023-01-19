US Bancorp DE Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 44,479 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,076,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,737,000 after buying an additional 129,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,910. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.