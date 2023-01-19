US Bancorp DE Has $1.09 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $191.83 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

