US Bancorp DE Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,680,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,213,000 after acquiring an additional 586,740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

ELS stock opened at $67.41 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

