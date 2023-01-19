US Bancorp DE Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNL opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.65. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

