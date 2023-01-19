US Bancorp DE Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 32.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 563.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 115.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LANC stock opened at $192.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.36 and a 200-day moving average of $172.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $214.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $425.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.04 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 97.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,117,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,117,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,971. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

