US Bancorp DE Has $1.13 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $493,609.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.55. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.89 million. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CL King cut Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

