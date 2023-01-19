US Bancorp DE Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 82.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 96.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

EnPro Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE NPO opened at $115.54 on Thursday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.54. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.75 million. On average, analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

EnPro Industries Profile



EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

