US Bancorp DE Has $965,000 Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 190.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.09. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $63.92.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $268.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

