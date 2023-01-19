US Bancorp DE Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $135.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $655.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

