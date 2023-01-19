US Bancorp DE Has $975,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 104,410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08.

