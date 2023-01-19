US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,160.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.59.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

