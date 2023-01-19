US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 43.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after buying an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1,235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 272,701 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 51.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 730,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 249,517 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Rapid7 by 1,785.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 147,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 139,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,480.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $118.25.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

