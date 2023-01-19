US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 35,436.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,514 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 343,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stride by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Stride by 1,179.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,679 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Stride by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,703,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 269,450 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Stride by 51.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,565,000 after acquiring an additional 406,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stride from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Stride Trading Down 0.9 %

Stride stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.30. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $425.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

