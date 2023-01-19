US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $81.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

