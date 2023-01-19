US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after acquiring an additional 232,996 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $180.91 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.38 and a 200 day moving average of $248.70.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total transaction of $271,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,863,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total value of $1,169,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total transaction of $271,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $9,863,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,556,199. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.89.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

