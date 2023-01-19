US Bancorp DE Purchases 592 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.