US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN stock opened at $155.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.32 and a 200-day moving average of $166.79. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $775.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.06 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting



FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.



