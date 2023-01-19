US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 350,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after acquiring an additional 277,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after buying an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 41.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 131,296 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.88 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.62%.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.