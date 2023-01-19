US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Q2 by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 36.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 139,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 37,110 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 53.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Q2 by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Q2 in the second quarter valued at $624,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Q2 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QTWO opened at $31.17 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.61 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

