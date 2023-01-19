US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBE. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PBE stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $68.11.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

