US Bancorp DE Sells 1,848 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 50,143 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

