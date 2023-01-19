US Bancorp DE Sells 229 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LFUS. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $245.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $299.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.47. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $658.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.13 million. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

