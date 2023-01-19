US Bancorp DE Sells 316 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ESS stock opened at $215.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.24 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.