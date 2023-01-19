US Bancorp DE Sells 4,079 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 949,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,244,000 after acquiring an additional 341,519 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 133,906 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $8,302,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $76.35 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $72.79.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $254.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

