US Bancorp DE Sells 5,120 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 118,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,453,000 after buying an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,180,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,124,773.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,100 shares of company stock worth $1,656,568 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

