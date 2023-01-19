US Bancorp DE Sells 5,558 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in National Grid by 67.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.95) to GBX 1,150 ($14.03) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,110.00.

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid Increases Dividend

Shares of NGG stock opened at $63.76 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average is $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $2.0929 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

