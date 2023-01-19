US Bancorp DE Sells 6,618 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth about $699,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.9 %

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $93.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.26. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.39.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $315.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.86 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,483.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,525.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.