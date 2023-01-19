US Bancorp DE Sells 703 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Yandex by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 198,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Yandex by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 559,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Yandex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 527,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 184,928 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Yandex

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 4.61%.

(Get Rating)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.