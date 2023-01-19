US Bancorp DE Takes Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 187,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLN opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.47. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

