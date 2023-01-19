US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after buying an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after buying an additional 2,225,559 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $43,009,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $18,706,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

