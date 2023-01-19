US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 448.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUSHA stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $377,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $377,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $73,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

