Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 144 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in Five Below by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 39,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 69,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,625,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,837,000 after buying an additional 209,684 shares during the period.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $185.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $193.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.79 and its 200 day moving average is $147.99.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

