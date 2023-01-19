Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 220 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,747 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,871,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,112,000 after acquiring an additional 166,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,430,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

