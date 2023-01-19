Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 268 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SXT opened at $76.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.88. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $63.17 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.08.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $361.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

SXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Sidoti upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

