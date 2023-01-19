Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 300 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First American Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

First American Financial stock opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $78.49.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

