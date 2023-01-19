Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,556 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.47. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 17.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.