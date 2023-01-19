Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 93 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 23.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $173.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.14. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $207.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.27. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

