Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BC opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $98.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BC. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

