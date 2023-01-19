Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lincoln National Stock Down 3.4 %

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LNC opened at $30.30 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.