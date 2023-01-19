Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.98.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $295.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.27 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

