Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Amundi boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 54,321 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $83.33.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

