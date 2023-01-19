Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $279.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.05 and a 1 year high of $334.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

